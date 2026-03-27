Man found injured on tracks after East Rail Line service severely disrupted

Train services on the MTR's East Rail Line were severely disrupted during the evening rush hour on Friday after a person entered the track area near Kowloon Tong station.

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The MTR Corporation reported the incident at 4.52pm today, leading to a complete suspension of services between Mong Kok East and Tai Wai stations, leaving a large number of commuters stranded.

By 5.30pm, the service remained halted as MTR staff, along with police and fire services personnel, were seen conducting a search on the tracks.

The MTR later clarified that preliminary information suggested the emergency exit ramp in the rear cabin of a train traveling from Kowloon Tong to Tai Wai had been open.

According to reports, a man was later found inside the tunnel near Kowloon Tong station exit. He had suffered an electric shock but was reportedly still responsive.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

In response to the suspension, the MTR has adjusted service frequencies on other sections of the line.

Trains are running every 8 minutes between Admiralty and Mong Kok East, and every 8 minutes between Tai Wai and Lo Wu.

The service between Tai Po Market and Lok Ma Chau has been adjusted to a 12-minute interval.

The rail operator is arranging free shuttle buses to run between Kowloon Tong and Tai Wai stations and has advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys or consider using other railway lines or forms of transport.

Citybus also announced that it is increasing the frequency of its Route 79 service to assist affected passengers traveling between Tai Wai, Sha Tin Central, and Tai Po during the evening peak period.

Passengers can check the Citybus mobile app for the latest updates.