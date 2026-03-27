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Eight injured in three-vehicle collision in Sha Tin

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Eight people sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident involving a bus, a minibus, and a private car in Sha Tin on Friday afternoon.

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The collision occurred at approximately 12.34pm on Siu Lek Yuen Road, near the Castello residential complex.

The vehicles involved were a KMB bus, a green minibus, and a Tesla.

All eight of the injured were passengers on the minibus. Emergency services responded to the scene, and some of the injured were transported to the Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment.

According to information from the scene, the incident happened while the bus and minibus were both traveling in the middle lane.

The driver of the minibus reportedly attempted to move into the right lane just as the Tesla was approaching.

As the minibus swerved back into the middle lane to avoid the car, its front-left side collided with the rear-right of the bus.

The impact caused severe damage to the front of the minibus, shattering its windshield.

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