HKPTU officially dissolves on March 24 after almost four years

The Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union (HKPTU) was dissolved on March 24 according to section 66(e) of the Trade Unions Ordinance, the Registry of Trade Unions gazetted Friday.

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Founded in 1973, the HKPTU once had 96,670 members. It was criticized by the government as a “toxic tumor” for its long-term involvement in “anti-China and pro-chaos activities.”

The HKPTU announced its dissolution in August of the same year, then proceeded with the dismissal of staff and the sale of assets.

The Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union (HKPTU) stated that after completing the relevant procedures, it will formally submit a notice of dissolution to the Registry of Trade Unions.

Following its announcement of dissolution, the HKPTU spent over four and a half years handling its assets, finally completing all procedures this month.

The Registry of Trade Unions published a gazette announcing the HKPTU's dissolution on March 24.

The union's total assets amounted to HK$400 million. After deducting severance pay, debt repayments, and other expenses, a remainder of HK$300 million was left.

This will be distributed among the more than 95,000 eligible members, who are expected to receive an average of HK$3,190 each.