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NEWS

Massive new pop culture convention 'CON-CON' to debut in Hong Kong on Apr 4

NEWS
37 mins ago
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First to be Ambassador for "CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026", Cocomi coming to Hong Kong to witness this cultural extraveganza
Event Creative Director COIN PARKING DELIVERY to Dial up the Energy for CON-CON®
Founder and Chairman of Medialink Group, Ms. Chiu Siu Yin Lovinia, gives a speech at the Press Conference, sharing the upcoming event’s ethos and distinguished values.
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Renowned Hong Kong singer AK@MIRROR dials up the excitement at the CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026 Press Conference, plus fan interactions.
Renowned Hong Kong singer AK@MIRROR dials up the excitement at the CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026 Press Conference, plus fan interactions.

Hong Kong is set to host a massive new pop culture and intellectual property (IP) convention, CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026, scheduled to make its grand debut on April 4-5 at AsiaWorld-Expo.

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The two-day mega-event, pioneered by Medialink Group, aims to be a landmark celebration of trend culture, weaving together immersive exhibitions, a major music festival, and exclusive fan experiences.

Organizers have announced that the event will be structured around three core themes: “Mix Some NOISE!,” “Mix Some FUN!,” and “Mix Some MUSIC!”, each offering a unique slate of attractions.

The “Mix Some NOISE!” segment will feature iconic global IPs, including fan-favorites like Gundam, Godzilla, and Jujutsu Kaisen, promising new and electrifying creative collaborations.

Meanwhile, “Mix Some FUN!” will showcase cutting-edge immersive experiences from major brands such as SONY, designed to push the boundaries of traditional entertainment.

A major highlight of the convention is the “Mix Some MUSIC!” festival, which will bring together a star-studded lineup of artists from across Asia. The roster features a diverse mix of J-POP, J-ROCK, and Cantopop acts.

Announced performers include Hong Kong stars AK from MIRROR and Tyson Yoshi.

They will be joined by legendary Japanese artists, including Yoko Takahashi, the original singer of the Neon Genesis Evangelion theme "A Cruel Angel's Thesis"; Maki Ohguro, known for the Slam Dunk ending theme; visual kei rock icon MIYAVI; and Maki Goto, a former member of the group Morning Musume. Popular J-ROCK bands FLOW (Naruto) and Do As Infinity (Inuyasha) are also set to perform, alongside rising acts like TOGENASHI TOGEARI and Unnämed.

To promote the event, multifaceted talent Cocomi has been appointed as the official ambassador. Known for her work in classical music, voice acting, and her passion for anime, Cocomi will attend the opening ceremony in Hong Kong to engage with fans.

The creative direction for the event will be handled by internationally renowned artist COIN PARKING DELIVERY, who has designed the event's logo and visual identity, which features his popular character, Mr. Shirai.

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