Warm and wet weather ahead as Hong Kong faces humid outlook

Hong Kong is set to experience a period of humid weather with intermittent showers over the next nine days, according to the Hong Kong Observatory's latest forecast.

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A moist easterly airstream is currently affecting the eastern coast of Guangdong, and a southerly airstream will gradually influence the South China coast early next week, bringing warmer temperatures and increased humidity.

Today, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a few light rain patches initially and brief periods of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate easterly to southeasterly winds.

Looking ahead, the moist easterly airstream will persist for the next couple of days, potentially bringing some mist to parts of the region. Tomorrow, temperatures are forecast to be between 23 and 28 degrees.

Starting Saturday and continuing for eight consecutive days, there will be a few showers, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 26 degrees. The maximum humidity throughout the next nine days is expected to reach 95 percent.

Early next week, the southerly airstream will bring hotter conditions and a few showers to the South China coast.

From Monday (Mar 30) and for four consecutive days, the maximum temperature will reach 29 degrees.

The observatory also anticipates that a trough of low pressure will bring unstable weather to South China next week, with thunderstorms possible in inland areas.