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NEWS

Warm and humid week ahead for Hong Kong, showers expected later

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong is set for a spell of warm and humid weather with light winds over the next few days, leading into a period of increased cloudiness and showers by the weekend and into early next week.

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The Hong Kong Observatory has indicated that the city will experience generally cloudy conditions with some sunny intervals and notably warm temperatures. 

For the remainder of today, temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius with light winds.

Looking ahead, the forecast for the next two to three days points to continued weak winds along the Guangdong coast, resulting in warm daytime conditions and higher humidity in the mornings and evenings. Some areas may also experience mist. 

Temperatures for Wednesday are predicted to be between 22 and 28 degrees, with humidity levels from 65 to 95 percent. 

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures holding steady between 22 and 27 degrees and humidity remaining high, reaching up to 95 percent on Friday.

An easterly airstream is expected to affect the coast of southern China over the weekend, bringing a slight increase in cloud cover. 

Following this, a trough of low pressure is forecast to introduce unstable weather to the region from early to mid-next week, with the Observatory predicting a six-day stretch of isolated showers commencing on Saturday.

For the early part of next week, expect generally cloudy skies with some showers, though there will still be sunny and hot periods during the day. 

Temperatures on Monday are forecast to be between 23 and 28 degrees, rising to 24 to 29 degrees on Tuesday, with humidity persisting at a high 75 to 95 percent on both days.

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