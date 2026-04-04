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NEWS

Amber rainstorm warning issued at 11am

NEWS
04-04-2026 12:14 HKT
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Hong Kong Observatory issued an Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal at 11am on Saturday, indicating that heavy rainfall exceeding 30 millimeters per hour has either occurred or is anticipated across the region, with conditions expected to persist.

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The warning signifies a heightened risk of flooding in low-lying and inadequately drained areas.

Residents in potentially affected regions are advised to implement necessary precautions to mitigate risks associated with the heavy rain and possible inundation.

Authorities are also cautioning the public about the potential for flash floods, urging individuals to avoid watercourses.

Those susceptible to flooding should take immediate steps to safeguard against potential losses.

The public is encouraged to monitor radio broadcasts and television news for real-time traffic updates and further announcements concerning the rainstorm.

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