Domestic helper mother arrested after newborn found dead in Causeway Bay mall restroom

A 34-year-old Indonesian domestic helper has been arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of a newborn baby boy who was discovered in a Causeway Bay shopping mall restroom on Monday.

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Authorities took the woman, believed to be the infant's mother, into custody today in the Eastern District.

The arrest was made by the Wanchai District Crime Squad following an investigation that was launched after the baby was found.

The woman is being held on suspicion of concealing birth of child and is being detained for questioning.

The case began on Monday afternoon when a cleaner at Lee Theatre Plaza found the infant, with his umbilical cord still attached, in a trash can inside a women's restroom.

Paramedics rushed the baby to Ruttonjee Hospital, but he was tragically pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts failed.

The case was initially classified as infanticide, and the investigation remains ongoing.