Health expert warns of possible new Covid-19 wave in coming months

An infectious disease expert from the University of Hong Kong has warned that Hong Kong could enter another active Covid-19 cycle in the coming months, urging the public to remain vigilant.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ivan Hung Fan-ngai said the city has been experiencing active Covid-19 cycles roughly every six to nine months. It has been nearly eight months since the last cycle, suggesting that another wave may be approaching.

He cautioned against complacency, stressing that the public should not let their guard down.

Hung noted that the previous peak period, from March to July last year, recorded more than 170 severe cases and 90 deaths.

He added that since January 2023, Hong Kong has experienced four active cycles, each lasting about two to four months, highlighting the ongoing pattern of periodic outbreaks.

