Elderly couple rescued after suspected suicide attempt amid caregiving strain

An elderly couple were rescued after a suspected suicide attempt at Tuen Mun Town Plaza on Wednesday evening (Mar 25), as their daughter alerted police.

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The incident happened at about 6.30 pm on the third floor outside a Japanese restaurant. The 74-year-old man reportedly became agitated and briefly climbed over a glass railing before being stopped by security guards and bystanders. The 71-year-old woman also attempted to cross the barrier but was unable to do so.

Sources said the woman suffers from severe diabetes and Parkinson’s disease and had been attending a day-care center. Earlier that day, staff informed her husband she would need to suspend attendance temporarily due to a health issue, adding to his caregiving burden.

Officers and emergency personnel arrived and brought them to safety. Both were conscious and taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment.

No suicide note was found at the scene.

The case has been classified as “aiding and abetting suicide” and is being handled by the Tuen Mun District Crime Squad. No arrests have been made.