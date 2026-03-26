Fire and Ambulance Services Academy’s Open Day tickets available now

The Fire and Ambulance Services Academy will hold an Open Day on April 12 in celebration of the National Security Education Day, with ticket registration beginning today (Mar 26).

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The event will feature a national flag-raising ceremony and a Chinese-style foot drill. Visitors can then explore a dedicated national security education exhibition to learn about the importance of national security.

A display of operational capabilities will be showcased, including a fire and ambulance appliances parade and a series of live action demonstrations such as joint rescue, high angle rescue training, swift water rescue, and road crash rescue demonstrations.

Compartment fire behaviour training demonstration, hazardous materials incident training demonstration, and fire investigation dog demonstration will also be highlights.



For those interested in hands-on learning, there will be a rescue equipment demonstration and experience zone, alongside various game booths offering interactive fun for all ages.

Members of the public interested in attending can apply for a maximum of four admission tickets from March 26 to March 29 through the latest version of the Hong Kong Fire Services Department Mobile Application.

Tickets will be allocated by computer ballot, and successful applicants will receive a notification through the application in April.

The Open Day will take place at No. 11 Pak Shing Kok Road, Tseung Kwan O, Kowloon, from 10am to 2pm.