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NEWS

Elderly resident recounts self-rescue efforts and escape at Wang Fuk Court fire hearing

NEWS
38 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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Sin Sin-hing, an octogenarian living in a unit on the 14th floor of Wang Tai House, testified on Thursday (March 26).
Sin Sin-hing, an octogenarian living in a unit on the 14th floor of Wang Tai House, testified on Thursday (March 26).

An elderly resident told a public hearing on Thursday how she tried to save herself inside her flat during the Wang Fuk Court fire, using fans, water, and quick thinking as flames and smoke spread through the building.

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The fourth day of hearings by the independent committee into the Tai Po blaze heard testimony from several residents and workers. Among them was Sin Sin-hing, an octogenarian living in a unit on the 14th floor of Wang Tai House.

Sin said she had planned to leave home between 1pm and 2pm on the day of the fire, but returned to her flat after seeing black smoke in the corridor. She used a wet towel to block gaps in her door and began looking for ways to protect herself.

“I kept walking in circles, thinking how to save myself,” she said.

She then switched on exhaust fans and electric fans in an attempt to draw smoke out of her home. At the same time, she sprayed water onto the bamboo scaffolding outside and used a spray bottle to extinguish burning debris from the scaffold netting.

Sin noted that the scaffolding netting outside her flat had not been damaged by a previous typhoon and was of standard material, which she later realized had helped prevent the fire from spreading more quickly. She described seeing newly installed flammable netting nearby burning rapidly with loud popping sounds.

She said she initially believed firefighters would arrive and knock on her door once the fire was under control, so she stayed inside her flat and waited. Although she noticed smoke leaving through her windows, conditions worsened when flames began to approach her bathroom. After failing to reach building management, she called emergency services at 3.36pm.

Sin said the operator advised her to listen for a beeping sound outside her door and to open it if she heard it. Firefighters later arrived, and she recalled that upon entering, they immediately placed a mask over her face.

“They were surprised there was no smoke inside my flat,” she said, adding that she explained her efforts to ventilate the space. She said the firefighters responded with a thumbs-up gesture.

Photos shown at the hearing indicated that her flat remained largely intact, though some areas were smoke-stained. Sin remarked that the condition of her home was “still quite good,” while questioning why only certain parts had been blackened.

Escape amid heavy smoke

Sin also recounted her evacuation, saying firefighters asked if she could walk down to the 14th floor. “To survive, even if I couldn’t, I had to,” she said.

She recalled being warned about an object on the 12th floor and told not to be afraid but to step over it carefully. At first, she thought it was a large toy, but later realized it was likely a body.

When she exited her flat, she described the scene as extremely dark, with severe fire damage visible nearby. She gestured that a hole burned through a neighboring unit was as large as two heads, while adjacent walls had cracked under the heat.

Upon reaching the 12th floor, Sin became emotional as she recalled stepping over the body. “They told me, ‘This big toy is blocking your way. Step over it and you’ll be safe,” she said.

She added that she noticed firefighters behind her lowering their heads, and realized they were preparing to also carry the body while on their way down.

“I am still very moved… I feel Hong Kong is something to be proud of. They were very professional,” she said, adding that removing the body promptly would spare families further distress.

Reflecting on the incident, Sin said the experience would stay with her for the rest of her life. “This is something I will always remember,” she said.
 

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