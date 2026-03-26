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NEWS

Blast at Tai Po recycling site sends three workers to hospital

NEWS
2 hours ago
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An explosion followed by a fire broke out at a recycling yard in Tai Po Industrial Estate on Thursday morning, leaving three workers injured and prompting the evacuation of around 100 people nearby.

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The incident occurred at about 11am at a recycling facility along Ting Kok Road, where flames and thick smoke were seen rising rapidly into the air.

Witness images circulating online showed an intense blaze engulfing the site, with reports of multiple explosions heard before the fire intensified.

Firefighters responded to the scene, deploying two hose lines and two breathing apparatus teams to contain the blaze. Workers at the site fled as the fire spread, while people in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.

At least three men were injured in the incident. A 58-year-old worker sustained second-degree burns, while a 35-year-old non-ethnic Chinese man was also among the injured. All victims were taken to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment.

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The Fire Services Department said it received a report of the fire at 11.01am at a recycling yard near Fung Yuen Road in Tai Po. Firefighting operations were ongoing.

Authorities advised members of the public affected by drifting smoke and unusual odors to remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and stay calm as emergency crews continued their work at the scene.
 

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