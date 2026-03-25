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Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter to get major facelift: Yacht tourism, new homes, and public spaces proposed

NEWS
7 mins ago
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The government is set to equip the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter with 200 berths and recreational facilities to develop yacht tourism.

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In a document submitted to the Southern District Council, the Development Bureau proposed to merge yacht berthing facilities and residential projects in the Shelter expansion area and launch a tendering exercise in the first half of 2027 to seek developers.

The Invigorating Island South Office finalized the parameters and requirements for the proposed area after collecting eight expressions of interest, analyzing, and referencing the technical assessment.

​The authorities said the marina of 11 hectares is expected to offer 200 berths, accommodating approximately 200 yachts with a total hull length of 50 meters or less.

​The Bureau also proposed to turn a 1.16-hectare site around Po Chong Wan into residential units and other facilities for services such as food and beverage, and yacht maintenance.

The area is expected to provide around 250 residential units to improve the financial feasibility of the project and better unleash the land potential, according to the Bureau​.

Additionally, the Bureau suggested reconstructing the breakwater around the area into a public recreational space and set to be managed by the developers.

The newly expanded eastern breakwater is suggested to establish public recreational spaces and public landing facilities, and construct pedestrian walkways connecting to the waterfront promenade next to Water World Ocean Park.

The authorities are currently in discussions with Ocean Park, proposing that Ocean Park manage the area, creating a new landmark for the Southern District.

​The Po Chong Wan Temporary Industrial Area currently houses 91 tenants, and the Bureau spokesperson said around 20 to 30 percent of them intend to relocate. ​The government will give at least a six-month notice period for tenants to vacate and will earmark a parcel of land near Tin Wan for relocation.

​Taking into account the historical context, the government will provide special allowances to tenants who move out on their own within the specified time and will also provide assistance to tenants who intend to move into government industrial buildings to continue their operations.

​The Bureau will consult with Southern District Councillors, short-term lease tenants of the area, and owners of affected vessels in the first quarter of this year, and will formally report to the Southern District Council.

​It is expected that the consultants will complete the relevant technical assessments and proceed with rezoning and other legal procedures between the second and fourth quarters of this year.

 

 

Aberdeen Typhoon Shelteryacht tourismPo Chong Wan

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