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NEWS

Tuen Mun truck overturns after crash, driver unconscious

NEWS
47 mins ago
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A truck driver was left unconscious after his medium-sized truck collided with a private car and overturned in Tuen Mun on Wednesday morning. 

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At around 9am, the truck was traveling along Lung Fu Road toward the airport when it lost control at a bend and collided with a private car, crushing its roof. The truck then continued forward and overturned on its right side, leaving the driver unconscious and trapped inside the cab. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene and rescued him. He was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment. 

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The truck’s front windshield was shattered and detached, while the roof of the private car was deformed. The female driver of the private car sustained minor injuries and was able to exit the vehicle on her own. She was also sent to Tuen Mun Hospital.

Due to the accident, the Transport Department announced that all lanes of Lung Fu Road towards Lung Kwu Tan were temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

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