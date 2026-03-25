Scammers pose as debt collectors, threaten victims over fake debts

Fraudsters posing as debt collectors are targeting residents with threatening calls, demanding repayment for debts the victims say they never owed, according to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard.

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A woman working as a model said she was recently told she owed HK$30,000, with the caller warning she would be “splashed with paint” if she refused to pay.

“The caller was aggressive from the start and claimed I owed money,” she said. “He even knew my full name and address, which made it frightening.”

She said she told the caller she would report the case to police, prompting him to hang up immediately. She later checked with family members, who confirmed that no suspicious person had approached their home.

Despite the threats, she refused to comply, insisting she had never taken out any loan or acted as a guarantor. She added that her main concern was the possible leakage or misuse of her personal data.

Industry sources said scammers may be using illegally obtained personal information to impersonate debt collectors and extort money. Some suggested that former employees of defunct finance companies could be involved.

A financial consultant said the scam requires little cost but can generate quick returns.

“They only need to make a few calls. If one person pays, they profit,” he said.

Police urged the public to remain vigilant and verify any suspicious claims. The Anti-Deception Coordination Centre advised residents not to disclose personal information or transfer money without confirming the caller’s identity.