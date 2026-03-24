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NEWS

Housing Bureau to open Kowloon City demo flats to showcase basic housing unit standards

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
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The Housing Bureau is set to open two to three units in the Kowloon City redevelopment project as short-term sample flats from March to December to demonstrate how subdivided units can meet basic housing unit requirements, according to a bureau document submitted to the Kowloon City District Council.

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The bureau noted that it has been actively identifying subdivided units that meet minimum living-environment standards for use as sample flats.

After on-site inspections, it plans to use units in the project that have been returned to the government and are scheduled for demolition in or after the first quarter of 2027 as short‑term model units.

The document revealed that the bureau will carry out minor renovation works on those units and record the before-and-after results on video.

After completion, relevant representatives will be invited to view units. The bureau believed that these flats would not affect nearby residents, as most of the buildings are currently vacant.

The bureau added that since submitting the Basic Housing Units Bill in early July 2025, it has actively promoted the rules and engaged stakeholders so owners of subdivided flats, operators, tenants, and industry representatives understand their obligations and rights.

The document showed that more than 70 briefings, seminars, training sessions and publicity events were held, reaching around 6,000 attendees.

Outreach will continue through six subdivided unit district service teams.

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