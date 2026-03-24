Customs detects two dangerous drug cases and seizes $6.6m in drugs, arresting three

Hong Kong Customs has smashed two separate drug trafficking operations, seizing approximately 11.4 kilograms of narcotics with an estimated street value of HK$6.6 million and arresting three individuals, including a 23-year-old male student.

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In the first case, Customs officers at Hong Kong International Airport identified a suspicious air cargo shipment from the Netherlands last Saturday (Mar 21).

The parcel was declared as containing toys, but an X-ray scan revealed objects with inconsistent densities, prompting a thorough inspection.

Officers discovered that two ceramic statues inside the shipment had been hollowed out to conceal a total of eight kilograms of ketamine.

Following the discovery, officers from the Customs Drug Investigation Bureau conducted a controlled delivery operation.

On Monday, they arrested a 23-year-old man, who identified himself as a student, when he attempted to receive the parcel in Tai Po.

He has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug and is scheduled to appear in Fanling Magistrates' Courts tomorrow.

In the second case on Monday, Customs officers on an anti-narcotics operation in Ho Man Tin intercepted a man acting suspiciously.

A search of the reusable bag he was carrying uncovered 1.1 kilograms of crack cocaine, leading to his immediate arrest.

Officers then escorted the 32-year-old man, who is reported to be unemployed, to a nearby residential flat. Inside, they found a further 2.3 kilograms of cocaine, 53 grams of crack cocaine, and a batch of drug manufacturing equipment.

A 27-year-old woman, who works as a beautician, was also arrested inside the apartment.

An customs spokesman noted that criminals had deliberately chosen a unit in a high-security residential building to serve as a drug laboratory, hoping the privacy and security would help them avoid detection.

The man has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, while the woman faces one count.

They will both appear in Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts tomorrow.