Hong Kong pursues new global trade pacts and RCEP membership: John Lee

Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan on Tuesday, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu outlined Hong Kong's strategy to expand its global trade network, emphasizing a path of cooperation over confrontation and actively seeking new partnerships with both established and emerging markets.

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In a speech delivered at one of the forum's sub-panels, Lee detailed Hong Kong's proactive approach to forging new economic alliances.

He announced that the city has recently concluded investment agreement negotiations with Qatar, Bangladesh, and Peru, and is now exploring new pacts with Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

A key priority for the city is its bid to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade agreement.

Lee stated that Hong Kong maintains close communication with RCEP member countries and is continuing to lobby for their support for the city's early accession.

He expressed confidence that Hong Kong's inclusion would make a significant contribution to promoting regional economic integration.

The Hong Kong leader also highlighted how Hong Kong will utilize its extensive international presence to connect investors with opportunities.

The city currently operates 16 offices and liaison units in mainland China and 15 Economic and Trade Offices overseas.

Combined with the offices of InvestHK and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the city has an institutional presence in 68 cities, covering 129 countries.

To further this goal, the government has established a GoGlobal Task Force to assist mainland enterprises in their global expansion efforts, as well as a "Economic and Trade Express" platform to streamline economic and trade services.

Stressing Hong Kong's commitment to regional economic development, Lee noted that China is the host of this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

He expressed his honor that the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting will be held in Hong Kong this October.

The high-level meeting will bring together finance ministers from across the Asia-Pacific to discuss the regional and global economic outlook and to advance sustainable development and financial stability.

The Chief Executive affirmed that the Hong Kong government is making every effort in its preparations, intending to fully leverage the city's advantages as an international financial center to host the event and deepen international exchange and cooperation.