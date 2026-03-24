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NEWS

Two women molested just 10 minutes apart on MTR; suspect flees at Tsuen Wan West

NEWS
54 mins ago
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(Source: Threads)
(Source: Threads)

Two women were allegedly molested by a man just 10 minutes apart on Sunday night while traveling on the MTR's Tuen Ma Line, with the suspect fleeing at Tsuen Wan West Station. The case is now under investigation. 

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A female victim recently posted a video and shared the incident on a social media platform. The footage showed a man wearing glasses standing next to the train door, pressing close behind a female passenger in a short skirt. He places his left hand behind the woman’s bottom and makes movements under her skirt. 

The victim noted that the carriage was not crowded, but the suspect kept moving close to her despite her attempts to step away.  

She initially thought his large backpack had bumped into her, but soon realized she was being intentionally touched. Another female passenger who also fell victim filmed the incident, and the pair later reported the case to the police together.  

It was reported that the two victims were traveling on a train towards Tuen Mun. The first incident occurred at around 10.50pm on Sunday (Mar 22). The 18-year-old victim felt someone touching her left buttock for about five seconds. She looked back and saw a man standing directly behind her, with his left hand near her body. Frightened, she immediately moved to another part of the carriage. 

At around 10.59pm the same evening, the suspect walked behind another 26-year-old female passenger. She felt someone touching and lifting her skirt for about 12 seconds. She also moved away in fear.

The suspect got off the train at Tsuen Wan West Station. The 18-year-old witnessed the offense against the 26-year-old and filmed the whole process. After discussing the incident, both reported the case to the police the next day (Mar 23).

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