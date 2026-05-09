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NEWS

Moroccan man remanded in custody over attempted street thefts and serial shoplifting spree

NEWS
55 mins ago
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A 28-year-old Moroccan man was remanded in custody on Saturday after appearing in court to face seven charges relating to a series of high-end shoplifting offenses and attempts to snatch mobile phones from women on the streets of Causeway Bay and Happy Valley.

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The defendant, an unemployed man named Ahmed Assila, appeared at the Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts facing four counts of theft and three counts of attempted theft.

He was not required to enter a plea during the hearing, as prosecutors requested more time for police to conduct further investigations, which will include gathering additional surveillance footage from the relevant areas.

The three attempted theft charges stem from a series of incidents on Monday, May 6, when the defendant allegedly tried to steal mobile phones from three different women in public areas.

The targeted locations included the street outside the Leighton Centre and Percival House in Causeway Bay, as well as an area opposite St. Paul's Catholic Primary School in Happy Valley. In each instance, the suspect failed to secure the victims' devices, which included two iPhones and a Samsung smartphone.

Following his arrest for the street incidents, police investigations linked him to four earlier shoplifting cases at prominent retail locations across Hong Kong Island.

According to the prosecution, the defendant allegedly stole a pair of green Ray-Ban sunglasses from the Times Square basement and a pink Apple Watch from the Hysan Place Apple Store on April 30.

He is also accused of taking a pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Sogo on May 1 and a silver Apple Watch from the Apple Store in the International Finance Centre mall in Central just hours before the street theft attempts on May 6.

Magistrate Betty Lau Suk-han adjourned the case to July 7, when it will be heard again at the Eastern Magistrates' Courts. The defendant did not submit an application for bail and was ordered to remain behind bars while awaiting his next court appearance.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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