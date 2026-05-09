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Police bust drug syndicate's hotel stash in Hung Hom, arresting three and seizing meth

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong police arrested three individuals and seized over HK$590,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine on Friday after raiding a Hung Hom hotel room that a drug syndicate had repurposed into a covert storage facility.

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Acting on extensive intelligence analysis, officers from the Eastern Police District Regional Anti Triad Unit executed a search warrant at the hotel on Friday morning.

Investigators had previously identified the room as a key distribution hub suspected of supplying narcotics to the Hong Kong Island area.

During the sudden raid, officers apprehended a local man and two local women.

A search of the premises yielded over one kilogram of suspected meth in the bedroom, alongside an electronic scale, a large quantity of resealable plastic bags, three hotel key cards, and five mobile phones.

The suspects, aged between 33 and 52 and surnamed Kam, Lui, and Chan, reportedly include an electrician and two unemployed individuals.

Authorities noted that some of the arrested individuals have triad affiliations. All three were taken into custody for further investigation on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Investigators believe the suspects were lured by financial incentives to participate in the syndicate's illegal operations.

Police highlighted that the criminal group intentionally utilized a rented hotel room in a densely populated urban district to camouflage their activities and complicate law enforcement tracking efforts.

Following the successful operation, law enforcement issued a strong reminder to the public to remain vigilant and not be tempted by the promise of quick financial gains from criminal organizations seeking to recruit accomplices.

Authorities reiterated that drug trafficking is a severe offense in Hong Kong, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of HK$5 million upon conviction.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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