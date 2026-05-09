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NEWS

Three arrested following violent street brawl in Sham Shui Po involving father and son

NEWS
10 mins ago
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A dispute over a perceived bad attitude escalated into a violent street brawl in Sham Shui Po on Friday evening, resulting in the arrest of three men, including a father and son. Two individuals were sent to hospital.

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Police officers quickly arrived at the scene and intercepted the three men involved in the altercation, which took place at approximately 6.10pm yesterday. 

Initial investigations revealed that the confrontation began as a verbal argument between a 61-year-old man and a 34-year-old man. The situation rapidly deteriorated into a physical fight when a 38-year-old man joined the fray.

Authorities arrested all three individuals on suspicion of fighting in a public place. The case has been handed over to the Sham Shui Po Police District Criminal Investigation Team for further handling.

Sources indicate that the 61-year-old and the 38-year-old are a father and son of Nepalese descent who both hold Hong Kong identity cards. 

The 34-year-old is a non-Chinese man staying in the city on a Recognisance Form, commonly known as a "going-out pass". 

The conflict reportedly broke out because one party was aggravated by the other pointing fingers and displaying an arrogant demeanor. 

During the intense brawl, which reportedly left clothing torn and personal items scattered across the street, the 61-year-old sustained head and leg injuries. 

The 34-year-old suffered injuries to his chest and legs. Both men were conscious when transported by ambulance to Caritas Medical Centre for treatment. 

The 38-year-old escaped the incident without injury and was taken directly to the police station for further questioning.

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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