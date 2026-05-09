Hong Kong economy posts best quarter in five years, fueled by global AI boom

Hong Kong’s economy has achieved its most robust performance in five years, driven by a powerful surge in trade that is directly linked to the global boom in artificial intelligence. This technological wave is reshaping the city's economic landscape, with the government actively positioning Hong Kong as a premier international hub for AI innovation and investment.

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The city recorded a real GDP growth of 5.9 percent in the first quarter, a figure that significantly surpassed expectations.

This impressive expansion was largely powered by the import and export sector, which has seen continuous growth for ten consecutive quarters. Recent trade figures reached a 39-year high, with exports soaring by 24 percent and imports increasing by nearly 30 percent.

The catalyst for this explosive activity is the unprecedented global demand for AI-related technologies.

With enterprises worldwide expected to channel hundreds of billions of dollars into the AI sector this year, Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to benefit.

The electronics industry, which comprises over 70 percent of the city's total exports, is experiencing its most significant growth from AI-related products.

In response, the Hong Kong government is implementing a proactive strategy to industrialize AI and integrate it across various sectors.

The plan aims to attract top-tier businesses and talent while aligning with national development goals by combining Hong Kong’s distinct advantages with the formidable manufacturing power of the Greater Bay Area.

This synergy is designed to not only boost Hong Kong’s status as an international innovation center but also to enhance the resilience of its trade.

This strategic direction has already been recognized by international observers, with recent reports highlighting Hong Kong's potential as a prime listing destination for Chinese AI firms, a base for the international headquarters of Asian AI companies, and a critical launchpad for startups from ASEAN and Central Asia.

The market has also shown its confidence, evidenced by a recent major HK$7.2 billion commercial property acquisition in Causeway Bay by Alibaba and Ant Group—the largest such deal since 2021. As Hong Kong continues its transformation, it stands at the forefront of a new economic super-cycle driven by artificial intelligence.