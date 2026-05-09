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NEWS

Elderly security guard killed by reversing truck in Kwai Chung industrial accident

NEWS
51 mins ago
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A 73-year-old security guard who chose to remain in the workforce after surviving cancer was tragically killed on Friday when a reversing truck struck him at an industrial building in Kwai Chung.

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The fatal incident occurred yesterday afternoon within the loading zone of the Golden Sunflower Industrial Building. The victim, Lee, was squatting to inspect the progress of drainage repair work near a corner when a 5.5-ton truck began backing up at a low speed.

The rear of the vehicle struck and ran over him, causing catastrophic head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an initial investigation, police determined that the truck was not equipped with an audible reversing alarm at the time of the accident.

The 38-year-old driver, surnamed Cheng, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Reports indicate that the driver and the victim were acquaintances through their work at the premises.

Lee was a dedicated family man who had originally retired but decided to return to work because he found it difficult to remain idle.

Despite battling nasopharyngeal cancer in 2018 and undergoing nearly a year of chemotherapy, he insisted on resuming his duties as a security guard once he recovered.

He had been with his current employer for over three years and was highly regarded by both his colleagues and the building’s tenants, who frequently showed their appreciation for his kindness with small gifts of food.

The tragedy has left the family in a difficult financial position, as Lee was the primary breadwinner.

His wife was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and is currently undergoing treatment, while their son is currently unemployed after having previously left his job as a chef to care for his ailing mother.

While the family waits for the police to conclude their investigation, Lee's son expressed their intention to seek full accountability for the circumstances that led to his father's death.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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