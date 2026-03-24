Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after two women were allegedly indecently assaulted just ten minutes apart on Sunday night while traveling on the MTR's Tuen Ma Line. The suspect was apprehended after one of the victims posted a video of the incident online.

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The case came to light after one of the victims shared a video of the alleged assault on a social media platform.

The footage showed a man wearing glasses standing near the train door, pressing closely behind a female passenger in a short skirt.

In the video, his left hand is seen placed near the woman’s bottom, making movements under her skirt.

The victim who posted the video noted that the carriage was not crowded at the time, but the man persistently moved closer to her even as she tried to create distance.

She initially thought his large backpack was bumping into her but soon realized she was being touched intentionally.

It was reported that both victims were on a train heading towards Tuen Mun.

The first incident occurred at approximately 10.50pm on Sunday, when an 18-year-old woman felt someone touch her left buttock for about five seconds.

When she turned, she saw a man standing directly behind her with his hand near her body. Frightened, she immediately moved to another part of the carriage.

Just nine minutes later, at around 10.59pm, the same suspect allegedly approached a 26-year-old female passenger from behind.

She reported feeling someone touching and lifting her skirt for about 12 seconds before she also moved away in fear.

The suspect alighted from the train at Tsuen Wan West Station. The 18-year-old victim had witnessed the second assault on the 26-year-old and filmed the incident.

The two women discussed what had happened and decided to report the case to the police together the following day.

Police have now arrested a 20-year-old man surnamed Wong on suspicion of indecent assault.

The case has been handed over to the Sham Shui Po police district for further investigation.

(Updated at 7.26pm)