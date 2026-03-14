HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week

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HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
11-03-2026 19:11 HKT
World's largest ice-and-snow park closes as temperature rises
22-02-2026 18:56 HKT
HK to face 95pc humidity with showers and thunderstorms this week
22-02-2026 18:33 HKT
HK poised for warmest Chinese New Year’s Eve in 73 years
15-02-2026 19:14 HKT
Mercury to plunge to 13 degrees on Mon as northeast monsoon arrives
01-02-2026 15:02 HKT
Drone strike sets Dubai Creek Harbour tower ablaze amid Iran conflict
13-03-2026 04:48 HKT
Major road closures expected for charity cycling event on Sunday
13-03-2026 17:31 HKT
29-year-old PolyU PhD student dies after collapsing at canteen
13-03-2026 16:47 HKT