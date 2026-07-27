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LEISURE

‘Hong Kong Summer Fun’ adds citywide perks for eventgoers

LEISURE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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A football match at Kai Tak can now lead to dinner at a hotel restaurant. A journey through ancient Egypt might continue with a cocktail, a harbor attraction or a little souvenir shopping.

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From July 31 to August 31, selected event tickets will double as passes to more than 100 additional offers across Hong Kong under an expansion of the Tourism Board’s Hong Kong Summer Fun campaign - Hong Kong Summer Deals.

Visitors and local residents presenting a valid ticket from one of five designated sporting, cultural or entertainment events can receive an extra 5 percent discount at participating hotel restaurants and attractions.

The offers cover dining, attraction admission, selected merchandise and souvenirs, allowing a single evening’s entertainment to unfold into a wider exploration of the city.

For diners, the possibilities range from Michelin-recognized hotel restaurants and buffets to bars and more casual attraction eateries. Elsewhere, ticket holders can save on selected admission tickets, gifts and summer merchandise.

The eligible lineup reflects Hong Kong’s increasingly eclectic events calendar. It includes the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026, the Football Summit 2026: FC Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa, Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums, the 2026 TMElive International Music Awards and Silence Wang’s 2026 Age of Romance world tour.

Hong Kong Tourism Board executive director Anthony Lau Chun-hon said the broader Hong Kong Summer Deals program had been well received by visitors and residents since its launch in July.

“With a series of major sports, cultural and arts events underway, we have proactively joined forces with multiple industry partners to enhance these offers with an event ticket spending promotion,” Lau said.

The initiative, he added, links major events with spending experiences to encourage visitors and residents to explore more of the city while supporting tourism-related businesses.

The ticket promotion adds another layer to the Tourism Board’s summer program, which has brought together more than 200,000 offers from around 9,000 outlets across attractions, restaurants, transportation and retail.

To redeem the additional discount, customers must present an original physical or electronic ticket. Screenshots, photographs and photocopies will not be accepted.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Hong Kong Summer Fun

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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