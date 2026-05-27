logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

(Video) Bus and petrol tanker collision sparks massive fire on Shenzhen expressway

CHINA
1 hour ago

by

Kamun Lai

logo
logo
logo

An online video shows a bus colliding with a petrol tanker in Shenzhen, triggering a massive fire along the highway’s noise barriers and forcing the road to close in both directions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

No one was injured or trapped at the scene and the fire has been extinguished, the Transport Bureau of Shenzhen stated on social media at around 6.30pm. Traffic diversion are also in place.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm. A three-vehicle collision occurred on the Nanping Expressway near the Shahe West Road exit. One of the vehicles caught fire, which ignited the roadside sound barrier, the authorities said. 

Footage showed a major blaze after the collision, with thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Loud explosions could also be heard, prompting nearby residents to flee the area.

Before the expressway was cordoned off, passing motorists captured images of flames spreading along the noise barriers.

Shenzhen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS
China's Shenzhen further eases homebuying curbs
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 21:26 HKT
China Evergrande Group Chairman Hui Ka Yan attends a news conference on the property developer's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo
China Evergrande founder pleads guilty to fraud in Shenzhen court
CHINA
14-04-2026 13:10 HKT
Smoke belows from a fire at a parking garage of BYD at its Shenzhen industrial park, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 14, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. Social media/via REUTERS
China's BYD says fire broke out at parking garage in Shenzhen; no casualties
CHINA
14-04-2026 12:32 HKT
Shenzhen issues thunderstorm alerts as holiday travelers warned of flash floods and gale-force winds
CHINA
05-04-2026 17:03 HKT
Edward Au, middle.
Shenzhen leads with 26 firms in Deloitte's 2025 GBA Technology Fast 40 winners, Hong Kong awards three
FINANCE
26-03-2026 18:03 HKT
OpenClaw
China's Shenzhen backs OpenClaw AI with subsidies, despite Beijing's security concerns
INNOVATION
09-03-2026 21:27 HKT
Delivery drone crashes in Shenzhen, sparking safety concerns
CHINA
09-02-2026 20:09 HKT
A gold seller weighs a gold watch bracelet inside a gold shop, on the day that gold surges to set a fresh record high, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2025. REUTERS
Shenzhen gold trading platform Jieworui encounters redemption risk amid gold rally, with 13.4b yuan unpaid
FINANCE
28-01-2026 17:18 HKT
Drone patrols and cross-border cooperation drive HK’s marine protection success
NEWS
21-01-2026 21:41 HKT
Shenzhen's multiple-entry scheme boosts visits to Hong Kong by 22pc
NEWS
06-11-2025 12:51 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
13 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.