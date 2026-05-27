(Video) Bus and petrol tanker collision sparks massive fire on Shenzhen expressway

An online video shows a bus colliding with a petrol tanker in Shenzhen, triggering a massive fire along the highway’s noise barriers and forcing the road to close in both directions.

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No one was injured or trapped at the scene and the fire has been extinguished, the Transport Bureau of Shenzhen stated on social media at around 6.30pm. Traffic diversion are also in place.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm. A three-vehicle collision occurred on the Nanping Expressway near the Shahe West Road exit. One of the vehicles caught fire, which ignited the roadside sound barrier, the authorities said.

Footage showed a major blaze after the collision, with thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Loud explosions could also be heard, prompting nearby residents to flee the area.

Before the expressway was cordoned off, passing motorists captured images of flames spreading along the noise barriers.