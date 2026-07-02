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FINANCE

China Resources New Energy more than doubles in debut after Asia's biggest IPO of 2026

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, October 23, 2009. REUTERS
A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, October 23, 2009. REUTERS

Shares of China Resources New Energy more than doubled at Thursday's trading debut in Shenzhen, after the wind and solar power firm raised 24.5 billion yuan (HK$28.29 billion) in Asia's biggest initial public offering this year.

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The stock closed at 23.95 yuan, up 137 percent from its IPO price of 10.11 yuan. It had opened at 21.60 yuan and surged as much as 198 percent during the session, triggering a brief trading suspension.

The debut bucked a decline of nearly 3 percent in the blue chip index CSI300.

Sharp first-day jumps are not unusual in China, where IPO prices are often kept low and heavy demand from retail investors can drive steep gains on debut. Recent AI and chip-related listings have also soared.

"The successful listing suggests that investor risk appetite for sizeable A-share IPOs is improving," said Billy Toh Kian Hin, regional head of retail research at CGS International Securities.

The debut reinforced positive investor sentiment toward large-scale strategic listings in China, particularly for companies linked to national strategic priorities, he said. These include companies in areas such as renewable energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure and other critical technologies.

The debut is a test of efforts to attract major mainland listings and draw household savings back to the stock market after an IPO slowdown.

A-share IPOs raised US$7.7 billion (HK$60.06 billion) in the first half of the year, up 64.4 percent from the year-earlier period, LSEG data showed. Total IPO proceeds for Chinese companies, including offshore listings, nearly doubled to US$16.2 billion.

A revived IPO trading market could encourage more and bigger deals, including that of memory chip maker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), which plans a 29.5-billion-yuan Shanghai listing.

Toh said China Resources New Energy’s listing could provide a supportive backdrop for upcoming onshore listings by Chinese AI and semiconductor companies, though investors would weigh them closely.

"Investor scrutiny is likely to be higher, given the memory chip sector's cyclical nature, capital intensity, and exposure to technology restrictions," he said.

OVERCAPACITY HAS LED TO WEAKER SHARES

China Resources New Energy is controlled by Hong Kong-listed China Resources Power, part of state-owned China Resources Group. It invests in, builds and runs wind and solar farms across China.

The country is the world's largest installer of renewable energy by far, but that scale and industrial overcapacity has led to weaker share prices for some listed companies.

China's largest solar panel makers have posted years of losses, while the CSI New Energy index, which tracks the clean energy sector, is still about 40 percent off its 2022 peak despite rallying since late last year.

China Resources New Energy is primarily an operator of renewable energy infrastructure, not a manufacturer, and so could be more insulated from overcapacity concerns.

Guotai analysts said it operated 4 percent of China’s wind power and 1.2 percent of its solar assets.

The IPO is Shenzhen's biggest on record, LSEG data showed. Retail investors placed about 6.4 trillion yuan worth of orders for the online portion of the deal, making the retail tranche more than 683 times covered.

China Resources New Energy sold 2.11 billion shares before an over-allotment option, or about 16.2 percent of its enlarged share capital. If fully exercised, the sale will rise to 2.42 billion shares.

Listing proceeds will go toward investment for wind and solar projects.

The IPO comes as China looks to generate half of its electricity from non-fossil sources by 2030, even as producers battle falling power prices, grid limits and heavy competition.

Reuters

China Resources New EnergyShenzhenIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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