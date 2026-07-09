logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index fell 169 points to 24,030 at market close, Zhipu AI up 11 pc

FINANCE
38 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hang Seng Index dropped 169 points at market close on Thursday after skyrocketing on the previous trading day, and Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, rose 11.34 percent following Wednesday’s share placement announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 169 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,030 points. Its full-day market turnover was HK$377 billion.

Tech gauge went up by 0.01 percent to 4,731 points.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) rebounded from its losses for the past week, rising 10.22 percent, leading the gain among the blue chips. Lenovo (0992) also rose 7.71 percent.

Zhipu AI rose 11.34 percent as it announced its share sale following the lock-up expirations, raising HK$31.4 billion.

Other tech stocks dragged. Kuaishou (1024) fell 4.27 percent. Meituan (3690) and Alibaba (9988) dropped 2.97 percent and 2.72 percent, respectively. Tencent (0700) and Xiaomi (1810) went down by 1.92 percent and 1.19 percent, respectively.

Pharmaceutical stocks Wuxi Biologics (2269) and Wuxi AppTec (2359) rose 3.93 percent and 1.78 percent, respectively. CATL (3750) increased 1.51 percent.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) rose 1.95 percent. Energy stocks Power Assets (0006) and Hong Kong and China Gas (0003) rose 2.03 percent and 1.08 percent.

Laopu Gold experienced the largest decline among blue chips, dropping 5.57 percent.

AIA (1299) fell 1.9 percent, Bank of China (3988) fell 1.57 percent, and Chow Tai Fook (1929) dropped 1.55 percent. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 1.65 percent, or 65 points, to 4,036 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 3.07 percent to 15,398 points.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.68 percent to 67,945 points at market close. South Korea’s Kospi closed flat at 7,291 points. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed up 0.18 percent and 5.30 percent, respectively.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSIKnowledge Atlas Technology (2513)Zhipu AItechShanghaiShenzhenJapanSouth KoreaNikkei 225 IndexKospiSamsung ElectronicsSK Hynix

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
This aerial photo shows a view of residential and commercial tower blocks on the eastern side of Hong Kong island on April 3, 2022. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Hong Kong ranks second globally for ultra-luxury home sales in Q1: Knight Frank
PROPERTY
6 mins ago
Hong Kong banks ramp up cash rebate to up to 1.5pc amid intensified mortgage war
PROPERTY
59 mins ago
Knowledge Atlas Technology debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on January 8. Reuters
Zhipu AI and other major tech firms raise $68 billion in share placement
FINANCE
1 hour ago
'I can't stop buying': Film extra fills public housing corridor with parcels
SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
US-Iran ceasefire raises HK SMEs' optimism in Q3, but still remain cautious
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A file photo of Japan Police (Credits: Reuters)
Woman arrested in Japan for sewing shut housemate's lips
WORLD
2 hours ago
A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. To match Special Report BOJ-KURODA/ECONOMY REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bank of Japan sees growing inflation pressures from Middle East war
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
Top South Korea court to decide ex-president's martial law case
WORLD
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls 188 points to 24,011 by midday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Christopher Hui
HK’s cross-boundary wealth management sees 9pc annual growth through 2030, Hui says
FINANCE
5 hours ago
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
22 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
08-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.