HKDL spreads joy and Pixar magic to children at Shenzhen hospital

Marking its 20th anniversary, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has expanded its “PlayWell with Disney” initiative to Shenzhen by creating a Pixar-themed caring space at Shenzhen Children’s Hospital Longhua Campus, bringing healing experiences to comfort and encourage young patients amid their medical journeys.

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Supported by a HK$2.5 million commitment from the resort, the cross-border project was launched in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, and the Shenzhen Project Care Foundation.

The grand opening of the “Disney V-Care Space” on May 29 brought the theme park’s signature energy to the hospital. Laughter echoed through the halls as Disney artists crafted balloon bracelets and hosted games.

The excitement peaked with surprise appearances by Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, while Mickey Mouse visited individual rooms to offer warm hugs and encouragement to patients undergoing treatment.

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Spanning over 1,000 square feet on the 12th floor of the hospital, the dedicated space was designed in close consultation with medical professionals. It features a TV – playing animations – framed by Toy Story motifs, alongside wall plaques of Disney Princesses and Marvel heroes.

Three-tiered bookshelves are neatly stocked with Disney toys, storybooks, and art supplies, all set against custom wallpapers of Pixar characters like Sulley from Monsters, Inc and Joy from Inside Out.

The space will regularly host birthday parties, arts and crafts, and seasonal programs, with a social worker stationed on-site to provide continuous care services.

Tim Sypko, managing director of the resort, noted that Pixar’s stories of courage, perseverance, and triumphing over hardships through friendship and love can inspire young patients facing their own challenges.

He hopes to bring this “Disney magic” to offer comfort and encouragement to the children and their families when they need it most.

Luo Xinle, Party Committee Secretary of Shenzhen Children’s Hospital, said that the “kindergarten-like environment” could help children feel safe and settled.

He noted that medical staff and volunteers can use the playful setting to gently explain medical procedures through games, such as why a child needs to fast before an endoscopy.

Six-year-old patient Xiao Xian, dressed in Minnie Mouse pajamas, burst into the space with a breathless “Wow!” before eagerly grabbing markers to draw at an activity table. She hoped to visit Hong Kong Disneyland one day.

Younger patient Yue Yue visited the space with her father, who noted that it was his daughter’s happiest moment since her hospital admission.

Faced with frequent injections and medical procedures, young patients often feel anxious and frightened during their hospital stay. He praised the unique space for easing their fear of hospitals and bringing them comfort.



Get excited for new water fun and parades with Woody, Buzz Lightyear

Beyond its community outreach, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will launch its first-ever Pixar Summer Fest from June 12 to August 31, featuring water parties, nighttime spectaculars and exclusive fan events.

During the day, guests can cool off at the Pixar Water Play Street Party alongside characters from The Incredibles and Toy Story, or join the “Friendtastic!” Parade for lively song-and-dance performances.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will launch its first-ever Pixar Summer Fest this season.

As night falls, and ahead of the Momentous nighttime spectacular, the park will present the Pixar Pals Spectacular. A dazzling aerial show, it pairs music, narrative, and stunning visual effects to bring iconic Pixar figures to life and honor the brand’s classic stories about friendship.

Throughout the park, visitors can enjoy Pixar character greetings and themed drawing classes at the Animation Academy.

“Magic Access” members can also enjoy an exclusive concert, the Pixar Summer Fest: Magic Access Jam, from June 12 to 14. The event will feature live performances of touching classics like You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story and the hit track Nobody Like U from Turning Red.