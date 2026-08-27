The wonder of creativity | Chiang Oi-ling

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Klimt portrait becomes second most expensive artwork sold at auction
19-11-2025 15:51 HKT
The standard definition of creativity involves the ability to generate novel ideas or works through imagination. The main elements of creativity could be said to be imagination with new ideas that have not been used before. When ideas and imagination materialize, something unique will be established. That is the wonder of creativity. When we apply imagination and creativity to art, the possibilities are without limits. Here I can show the wonder of creativity in the works of three outstanding artists.
These artists are Mia Nel, Joe Wong and Tian Yan Hua.
Nel’s unlimited imagination encouraged her to create a type of art which would be very different from the ordinary. This is how her sugar art came into being. She has spent countless hours experimenting with the medium and has perfected it. One must really see her artwork in person to appreciate the textures and how she does the layering. Her art is wonderful to behold.
Wong has used his imagination and creativity to turn a simple traditional folk art, paper cutting art, into a sophisticated art form that can be compared to an excellent painting.
Traditionally, paper cutting art was used to decorate the walls during special festivals, especially Chinese New Year. The theme of his artworks is always based on a common Chinese object but through his excellent technique and use of imagination, the object becomes great art. One example to illustrate his works is his series titled Hua Kai Fu Gui, which carries the auspicious meaning of blooming flowers bringing forth prosperity.
In this series, he uses a pair of scissors and a cutter to create an artistic meiping – a ceramic vase traditionally used for holding plum blossom branches. He uses different layering techniques to make the decorative patterns of the body of the vase, which endows it with a unique look.
Tian is the third artist in this series. He uses traditional Chinese ink and brushes to create his paintings, but has a unique style of his own which is completely different to that of any traditional Chinese ink painting. Not only does he introduce contemporary colors, he also uses an abstract way to depict landscapes, giving Chinese ink paintings a completely new look.
Chiang Oi-ling is the founder of Oi Ling Gallery.