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These days, the drama on the international stage grows ever more riveting. In the Middle East, amid raging fires of war, the US calls for a ceasefire while continuing to supply arms to Israel. In Japan, while preaching good-neighborly relations, Sanae Takaichi, the new prime minister, has repeatedly stirred up historical issues since taking office.
During a Diet session, she stated that “Taiwan contingency” could constitute a “situation threatening Japan’s survival,” implying that under Japan’s current security legislation, Japan might determine to exercise collective self-defense.
Recently, she has also paid tribute to the Yasukuni Shrine, where Class-A war criminals from the Pacific War are enshrined, as if attempting to resurrect militarism – an extremely provocative act. When you do wrong, you must admit it.
During WWII, the Japanese army killed or wounded 35 million of our compatriots. Years have passed, yet this blood debt remains unsettled – not even an apology has been offered. Now they are doubling down on their offenses.
Then consider the US Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of US Indo-Pacific Command, said that China is building a drone force to attack Taiwan, while urging Taiwan to fund its own defense.
On one hand, he eggs Taiwan on to confront the mainland; on the other, he pushes Taiwan to buy American weapons. The scheme is so blatant that only a fool would fall for it. The US lights fires around the world, then poses as a peacemaker. Pure delusion, a laughingstock for all. Turning to Hong Kong: although we live in turbulent times, we maintain our composure. “One country, two systems” is our protective charm, and our nation is our staunch backbone. Instead of dancing to others’ tunes, we would do better to focus our energy on growing the economy and building for the future. Those who sow discord and revel in chaos will eventually be consumed by the flames they kindle.
The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council