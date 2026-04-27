logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Geopolitical drama grips the world | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

These days, the drama on the international stage grows ever more riveting. In the Middle East, amid raging fires of war, the US calls for a ceasefire while continuing to supply arms to Israel. In Japan, while preaching good-neighborly relations, Sanae Takaichi, the new prime minister, has repeatedly stirred up historical issues since taking office.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During a Diet session, she stated that “Taiwan contingency” could constitute a “situation threatening Japan’s survival,” implying that under Japan’s current security legislation, Japan might determine to exercise collective self-defense.

Recently, she has also paid tribute to the Yasukuni Shrine, where Class-A war criminals from the Pacific War are enshrined, as if attempting to resurrect militarism – an extremely provocative act. When you do wrong, you must admit it.

During WWII, the Japanese army killed or wounded 35 million of our compatriots. Years have passed, yet this blood debt remains unsettled – not even an apology has been offered. Now they are doubling down on their offenses.

Then consider the US Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of US Indo-Pacific Command, said that China is building a drone force to attack Taiwan, while urging Taiwan to fund its own defense. 

On one hand, he eggs Taiwan on to confront the mainland; on the other, he pushes Taiwan to buy American weapons. The scheme is so blatant that only a fool would fall for it. The US lights fires around the world, then poses as a peacemaker. Pure delusion, a laughingstock for all. Turning to Hong Kong: although we live in turbulent times, we maintain our composure. “One country, two systems” is our protective charm, and our nation is our staunch backbone. Instead of dancing to others’ tunes, we would do better to focus our energy on growing the economy and building for the future. Those who sow discord and revel in chaos will eventually be consumed by the flames they kindle.

The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Robot half-marathon marks era of embodied AI | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
Understanding AI’s potential: why it does not give you answers | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
File Photo
What we gave back | Boarding Pass | Aidan Leung
INSIGHTS
3 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
From ‘Trump bump’ to ‘slump’: media fatigue amid toxic politics | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
27-04-2026 01:28 HKT
Liver health firm taps into rising overseas demand | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
27-04-2026 01:25 HKT
Students at a university campus in London, Britain. (Reuters/File)
Are we well, Chaps? | Boarding Pass | Aidan Leung
INSIGHTS
27-04-2026 01:24 HKT
Europe and Asia, not the US, bear the brunt of the oil & energy crisis | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
26-04-2026 23:21 HKT
What’s in a name? | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
INSIGHTS
24-04-2026 04:55 HKT
A home for our profession | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
24-04-2026 04:52 HKT
The quest for eternal life: Epic of Gilgamesh (4) | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
23-04-2026 03:44 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-04-2026 01:34 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.