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The quest for eternal life: Epic of Gilgamesh (4) | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

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1 hour ago
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Following the tragic death of his beloved brother Enkidu by the gods’ decree, a grief-stricken and terrified Gilgamesh has journeyed across the wilderness to seek the immortal sage Utnapishtim and the secret of eternal life.

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After a perilous journey fraught with trials and grand adventures, Gilgamesh finally stood before Utnapishtim. The immortal sage spoke a grim truth: death lays claim to all. None can see its face or hear its silent footfalls. From the dawn of time, the gods wove life and death into existence, yet veiled the day of one’s demise in absolute secrecy.

Gilgamesh pleaded to know the secret of eternal life. In response, the ancient survivor recounted his epic tale of deliverance from the Great Flood. Yet, despite Gilgamesh’s fervent supplications, Utnapishtim refused to surrender the secret. As Gilgamesh prepared to depart in despair after seven days, Utnapishtim’s wife implored her husband not to let the weary king leave empty-handed, to honor the grievous hardships he had endured.

Yielding to his wife’s tender plea, Utnapishtim unveiled a profound secret of the gods: a magical plant resting at the bottom of the sea that could restore lost youth, no matter the toll of the years. Plunging into the crushing depths, Gilgamesh seized the enchanted flora and emerged triumphant. He resolved to carry this prize back to Uruk, to partake of its leaves when old age crept upon him, and be reborn into youth.

Yet, upon his homeward journey, Gilgamesh descended into a pool of cool water to cleanse himself of the road’s weariness. In that fleeting moment, a snake caught the scent of the magical plant. Slithering silently across the shore, it snatched the prize away. Consuming the sacred bloom, the snake instantly shed its skin, renewed and reborn.

Then Gilgamesh sat down and wept. Down his cheeks the tears were coursing as he lamented: “For whom toiled my arms so hard, for whom ran dry the blood of my heart? Not for myself did I find a bounty, for the ‘snake’ I have done a favor!”

Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong

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