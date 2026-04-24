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INSIGHTS

A home for our profession | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
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On April 8 this year, The Law Society of Hong Kong marked two milestones at once. We inaugurated our new office premises and commemorated the 119th anniversary of our incorporation. While anniversaries invite celebration, this occasion also called for reflection on continuity, responsibility and the quiet strength of institutions that endure.

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To many, an office move may seem routine. Yet for a professional body like the Law Society, whose history stretches back more than a century, the decision to establish a new home is never simply about bricks and mortar. It is about responsibility – to our members, to the community we serve, and to the legal system that underpins Hong Kong’s success as an international city.

Over time, the demands placed on the legal profession have grown steadily. Our membership has expanded, our responsibilities have widened, and our engagement with the community has deepened. At a certain point, preserving the status quo is no longer a neutral choice. It becomes a question of whether an institution remains equipped to serve those who depend on it.

What matters most, however, is not the building itself. Institutions endure because of people. This truth was especially evident when members from different generations came together shortly after the inauguration. Many had given decades of quiet service to the profession. Their dedication laid the foundations we build upon today. The new premises are, in this sense, a continuation of their legacy. 

They provide a shared space for learning, mentorship and renewal, especially for young lawyers who will shape the future.

There is also a wider significance. Hong Kong’s common law system rests on confidence: confidence in continuity, confidence in institutions. When we speak of “One Country, Two Systems,” the legal profession bears a responsibility to demonstrate through substance that this system remains robust and forward-looking. A professional home fit for purpose is part of that assurance to the community and the international audience alike.

This moment is not an ending but a beginning. The opening of our new office represents continuity in values, renewal in mindset and a confident step into the next chapter. The walls may be new, but the foundations were laid long ago by those who believed that the law is one of the society’s most enduring pillars.

As Hong Kong continues to navigate change, that belief remains as relevant today as it was more than a century ago.

Roden Tong is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong

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