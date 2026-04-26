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INSIGHTS

Liver health firm taps into rising overseas demand | Market Pulse | HKTDC

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18 mins ago
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Around 30 percent of adults globally suffer from fatty liver, or steatotic liver disease, a potentially life-threatening condition linked to unhealthy diets and lifestyles. Few people exhibit visible symptoms in the disease’s initial stages. Early screening can make a big difference, enabling timely treatment and lifestyle changes.

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Liverscan, a handheld scanner from Hong Kong company Eieling Technology, is lowering barriers to mass testing. It costs about half as much as conventional methods and is quicker and easier to use.
An increasing number of hospitals and clinics – mainly in the mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau – are already using this groundbreaking device.

Liverscan has also been deployed in Asean markets and Egypt, reflecting demand for an affordable, non-specialist option in low- and middle-income countries. Distribution discussions are underway in 30 markets, paving the way for widespread global adoption. At the same time, as personal health monitoring becomes more common, Eieling Technology is also expanding into the consumer market.
Last year, the liver health specialist unveiled FattaLab, a lightweight medical-grade device that can be used at home, in clinics, and community centers. The new product, which recently received regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, is already selling in Hong Kong and Macau.

“We hope that FattaLab will one day appear on our bedside tables, just like thermometers and blood pressure monitors, becoming a gateway to home health management,” said Eieling Technology’s Global Product lead, Ginger Jiang.

Last year, Eieling Technology presented FattaLab and Liverscan at the Asia Summit on Global Health, a major health innovation and investment event co-organized by the Hong Kong government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, as well as the concurrent Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair.

This year’s ASGH and Medical Healthcare Fair will take place in May, gathering government officials, industry players, academics, and investors from around the globe. 

Participating in HKTDC-led events, such as next-gen tech fair InnoEX, has helped Eieling Technology link up with multiple partners worldwide, including buyers, distributors, investors, and research institutions, while ramping up business expansion and engineering breakthroughs.

“The HKTDC helps Eieling Technology overcome geographical limitations, deepen technological cooperation, and capture growth opportunities,” Jiang said.

The company spun out of the Polytechnic University in 2018, led by professor Zheng Yongping, a biomedical engineer and director of the university’s Research Institute for Smart Ageing.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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