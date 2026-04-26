logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

From ‘Trump bump’ to ‘slump’: media fatigue amid toxic politics | American Lens | Michael Chugani

INSIGHTS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

A phenomenon known as the “Trump bump” swept through US media and the stock market during Donald Trump’s first term as president. Public interest in the news jumped, driving up revenue for media organizations. The stock market boomed except for a Covid pause.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This phenomenon was attributed to Trump’s skill in constantly making controversial headlines. Americans lapped up the unconventional way a wealthy property developer who became president ran the country. The media labeled this spiked interest the Trump bump.

Trump has been president for about 15 months, but a new Trump bump has yet to emerge. Today’s America is not like the America of 10 years ago when he first became president. Americans are more caustically divided along political lines than ever before.

The mutual contempt between Democrats and Republicans we see now did not exist during my many years in Washington DC covering Congress, the State Department, and the White House in the early 1990s. There were ideological clashes between them on some issues, which is normal in a democracy, but they strived to compromise. Bipartisanship is a forgotten word in today’s America.

Many reasons explain why the Trump bump has fizzled. Chief among them is the growing weariness of Trump’s toxic politics. Opinion polls consistently show his popularity stuck at a low of about 37 percent. Trump is still making daily headlines, but for the wrong reasons. 

His global tariffs, cuts to health care and food assistance, rising grocery prices, higher inflation, and his war of choice against Iran, which is driving up gas prices for motorists, are all making headlines.

Such headlines illustrate why working-class Americans are struggling with the high cost of living caused by Trump’s policies. Even his tax cuts, which he claimed benefited all taxpayers, are seen as favoring the wealthy more than the working class.

Americans struggling with high living costs can’t understand why Trump razed the historic White House East Wing to build a US$400 million (HK$3.12 billion) ballroom and a pricy taxpayer-funded gilded arch in Washington DC inspired by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Even staunch Trump loyalist Tucker Carlson, a former rightwing Fox News host who now has millions of social media followers, apologized last week for supporting Trump’s reelection.

A CNN report cited a “Trump slump” as people turn away from TV and print media. The Washington Post lost thousands of subscribers after its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns Amazon, blocked a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Subscribers saw his decision as favoring Trump.

Americans abandoning what they see as bias in the traditional media are migrating to independent outlets and podcasts. The CNN report cited the American edition of the British newspaper The Guardian as an example.

The Guardian is reader-funded with no paywall or billionaire owner, giving it credibility to promote the paper as independent. It used Trump’s reelection to raise millions of dollars from donors who oppose Trump, which was a Trump bump in reverse.

Michael Chugani is a longtime journalist who has worked in Hong Kong, the US, and London

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Liver health firm taps into rising overseas demand | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
18 mins ago
Europe and Asia, not the US, bear the brunt of the oil & energy crisis | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
22 mins ago
What’s in a name? | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
INSIGHTS
24-04-2026 04:55 HKT
A home for our profession | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
24-04-2026 04:52 HKT
The quest for eternal life: Epic of Gilgamesh (4) | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
23-04-2026 03:44 HKT
An architect’s brushstrokes paint nature’s slow erasure | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
22-04-2026 04:21 HKT
Factors at play in US-Iran ceasefire bid | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
20-04-2026 04:31 HKT
Esther Yoo: Being a musician -- Not about romance, but "love"
INSIGHTS
19-04-2026 16:22 HKT
Basic Law remains the bedrock of Hong Kong | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC
INSIGHTS
17-04-2026 04:05 HKT
HK’s path of new industrialization: scaling support for start-ups | FHKI Industry Connect | Dr Steve Chuang, Honorary FHKI President, HKNIDA Chairman
INSIGHTS
17-04-2026 04:01 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
logo
Guests take cover after a loud, unidentified noise, in Washington, D.C. (left) Law enforcement personnel detain a person of interest. (right)(Reuters)
Trump safe after shooting at White House correspondents dinner, suspect in custody
WORLD
11 hours ago
Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 25, 2026. (Reuters)
Who is Cole Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting?
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.