Understanding AI’s potential: why it does not give you answers | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

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The last article established what generative AI is: a pattern engine that infers rather than retrieves, and generates rather than verifies. A reasonable response is skepticism. If the system has no grip on truth, why trust it with anything consequential?
Because truth is not what it is built to produce.
Generative AI trains across a scale of exposure no human can match, encountering more arguments, analyses, contracts, and reasoning than any individual could absorb in many lifetimes. It does not memorize that text. It learns the structures underneath it, patterns it can recombine into something new. The output is probabilistic: the model predicts what is most plausible from what came before it. Fluent, coherent, and structurally wrong when the context misleads it.
That changes the nature of output. Artificial intelligence does not give you answers. It generates options.
Possible framings of a problem. Different structures for a report. Cross-domain translations that carry a concept from one field into another. Syntheses that compress what would take days to read. What was once scarce – a range of developed possibilities – becomes abundant. What was once difficult – producing a first draft – becomes trivial.
The potential is not intelligence. It is range, bounded by language.
Anything that can be expressed or structured in language falls within reach: natural language, code, tables, policies. Inside that space, AI can explore possibilities at a scale no individual or team could replicate.
Yet the bottleneck shifts.
When options are scarce, value lies in producing them. When options are abundant, value shifts to selecting among them. Which path fits the objective? Which assumption holds? Which output can be defended?
AI industrializes pattern exploration. It does not industrialize selection.
Stop asking AI for the answer. Start using it to surface the space. Then do the work that remains irreducibly human: deciding what survives.
Frank Ng is a retired NASDAQ CEO, who co-authors this column with his son Ryan after publishing their book Hey AI, Let’s Talk!