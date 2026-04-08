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INSIGHTS

Continuing our support to the community | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

INSIGHTS
45 mins ago
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As Hong Kong continues its journey forward, the Tai Po fire remains a deeply tragic chapter in our city’s collective memory. Families have suffered irreplaceable loss, and lives have been forever changed. At moments such as these, words can never be enough. What matters most is that our community stands together with empathy, humility and a shared sense of responsibility.

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In the aftermath of the incident, the legal profession sought to respond not for recognition, but out of a duty to serve. From the first day following the fire, The Law Society of Hong Kong established a task force and launched an Emergency Free Legal Helpline to provide preliminary legal assistance to affected owners and residents. The helpline continues to operate, covering areas such as personal injuries, insurance, building management, civil claims, and succession-related matters. Emergency free legal advice service counters were also set up to meet residents in person and respond to their immediate concerns.

These efforts were made possible only through the collective commitment of the profession. Hundreds of solicitors and volunteer call operators came forward quietly and selflessly to offer their time and expertise. Together, they have assisted hundreds of cases reflecting the wide-ranging and complex legal challenges faced by affected residents, from replacing essential documents to navigating housing, insurance and family-related issues.

Listening has been as important as providing assistance. Through exchanges with Legislative Council members and ongoing engagement with relevant government departments, including the Legal Aid Department, the Law Society has sought to explore practical ways to support affected residents. Following the government’s announcement on long-term housing arrangements for Wang Fuk Court, member firms were invited to indicate their willingness to provide legal services. The strong response from the profession reflects a shared belief that access to justice matters most when people are at their most vulnerable.

With a humble heart, the Law Society received a calligraphy inscription from residents of Wang Fuk Court expressing their appreciation. This gesture was deeply moving, not as a commendation, but as a reminder of the trust that members of the public place in the legal profession. In the face of tragedy, such trust carries with it a profound responsibility. It belongs not to any institution, but to every solicitor, student and volunteer who chose to stand alongside those in need with compassion and professionalism.

Tragic incidents are never moments for acclaim. They are moments for reflection, service and quiet resolve. Looking ahead, the legal profession will continue to play its part, individually and collectively, in supporting the community and upholding the values that bind us together. Through service rooted in humility, we honor not only the law, but the people it exists to serve.

Roden Tong is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong

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