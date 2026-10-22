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INNOVATION

Meta puts Muse agent at heart of AI strategy, plans new stock to power investments

INNOVATION
36 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Meta introduced new non-voting shares on Wednesday to help fund the social media giant’s costly AI expansion, as executives laid out their vision for organizing the company’s future around its nascent AI agent business.

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Shares of the Facebook and Instagram parent rose more than 4 percent in extended trading. Meta also forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates and reported strong growth of its new consumer AI agent app Muse.

The company has been pouring money into advanced chips and data centers to compete more aggressively with AI market leaders OpenAI and Anthropic, propelling it to the vanguard of an emerging consumer AI agent race while also eroding its historically strong free cash flow.

Meta will issue a new class of non-voting Class C common stock in January 2027, effectively resulting in a two-for-one split, to fund acquisitions and retain top talent while maintaining CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s control.

Zuckerberg said more than 10 million people in the US and Canada have set up Muse accounts in a month and a half and growth remained strong.

He said he expected Muse would eventually serve “billions of people” who would potentially generate more revenue than the average Meta user, forecasting the venture would give rise to the kind of network effect that helped build his social media empire.

“Part of the reason why we’re not just charging everyone up front to use this is we want to establish this Muse network, and we think that it’s going to be more valuable for people at scale when there are a lot of people and businesses using Muse,” Zuckerberg said on a conference call after Meta published its third-quarter financial report.

HIGHER COSTS

Still, Zuckerberg acknowledged that the costs of offering Muse were higher than those associated with many of Meta’s other new products over the years, and said the company would move to monetize the agent “somewhat sooner on this than our normal playbook.”

Meta CFO Susan Li forecast the company’s AI businesses would begin contributing incremental revenue in 2027 and become “a meaningful source of revenue diversification over time.”

The executives also emphasized that AI would be the focus moving forward for Meta’s loss-making Reality Labs unit, which had led the charge on the company’s vision to build the “metaverse,” an immersive digital world that inspired its name change from Facebook to Meta in 2021.

In their financial report, they said they “remain focused on improving Reality Labs profitability” and forecast its losses would narrow next year to around US$15 billion (HK$117 billion) “as we reallocate investment toward other priority areas, primarily AI.”

The company raised the lower end of its annual spending forecast, now expecting capital expenditure to be between US$135 billion and US$145 billion this year, up from US$130 billion to US$145 billion expected previously.

It reported a free cash flow deficit of US$2.12 billion in the third quarter, compared with positive free cash flow of US$10.63 billion a year earlier.

Revenue for the third quarter came in better than expected at US$64.60 billion, ahead of Wall Street estimates of US$63.37 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Meta also projected fourth-quarter revenue between US$73 billion and US$76 billion, above estimates of US$73.73 billion.

The early popularity of Muse and the release of a competitive new series of AI models have helped Meta justify its spending to investors, even though some enterprises are restricting the agent’s access over security concerns.

“The market has shifted from punishing Meta for spending to rewarding it for having a compelling product story,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

LEGAL CHALLENGES

Legal challenges are mounting, including a US$25 billion penalty ordered by a judge in New Mexico earlier on Wednesday after a jury found Meta misled the state’s residents about how it shared user data with third parties and enforced policies on hate speech and misinformation in a case related to British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

The US$25 billion penalty is a “stark reminder of the current legal challenges Meta faces, which will continue into next year,” Emarketer senior analyst Minda Smiley said. “Questions and concerns related to privacy and safety will only ramp up should AI agents become more mainstream, which could ultimately hurt Meta considering its reputation in this area.”

In August, Meta agreed to pay as much as US$18 billion over a decade and restrict teenagers’ use of Facebook and Instagram to settle claims by nearly all US states alleging that Meta’s platforms were designed to addict children.

Meta posted diluted earnings per share of US$3.83 in the quarter, a figure that would have been US$7.40 had it not been for a US$9.89 billion charge related to the August settlement.

The agreement removed a significant regulatory hurdle that had weighed on Meta’s stock and allowed the company to avoid a potentially lengthy trial that could have exposed more internal documents about its treatment of young users.

Still, Meta warned in its guidance on Wednesday that it continued to face scrutiny and US trials around “youth-related issues” that could impact its financial results.

Reuters

MetaAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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