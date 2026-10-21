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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Lula campaign seeks to disqualify Bolsonaro over Meta 'interference'

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP Brazilian politician Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025.
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP Brazilian politician Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025.

The campaign of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will request the disqualification of rival Flavio Bolsonaro on Tuesday over alleged interference by tech giant Meta, a source told AFP.

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The petition to be submitted to Brazil's top electoral court concerns "algorithmic manipulation" by the US company aimed at harming Lula's chances of winning, the campaign source said.

The information was first revealed by the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo on Monday.

Meta and lawyers from both campaigns will meet at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Tuesday, a court source said.

The court on Monday gave Meta 24 hours to prove it was complying with an order to treat both campaigns equally, threatening a daily fine of around $200,000 if it didn't.

The order came after Lula's campaign alleged that Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, was suppressing his online content to boost Bolsonaro ahead of Sunday's runoff.

"We have completed the implementation of the measures to comply with the Superior Electoral Court's decision," the company stated on Tuesday.

Lula's campaign also alleged inconsistencies in WhatsApp's artificial intelligence tool, saying Lula-related election content was limited while Bolsonaro content was untouched.

Meta has denied taking any actions to favor one side in the election, but previously said that some of Lula's campaign ads had been mistakenly deactivated due to technical errors not isolated to Brazil.

Lula is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term but is facing stiff competition from his right-wing challenger, who is the son of ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Flavio Bolsonaro, a senator, received 47 percent of the vote over the incumbent's 45 percent in the first round earlier this month, and polls show a technical tie in the runoff.

AFP

LulacampaignBolsonaroMeta'interference'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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