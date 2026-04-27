DeepSeek's 75pc discount rocks the AI price war

The stellar Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek further intensifies the price war despite the pressure on computing power costs in the AI industry, offering a 75 percent price slash.

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After launching the newest model V4 last Friday, DeepSeek unveiled a promotion of 25 percent of its original price for the high-level DeepSeek-V4-Pro model, bringing its input price from 1 yuan to 0.25 yuan per million tokens - the lowest among global prominent AI models.

DeepSeek’s aggressive price cuts - building on its already low costs - are rattling the AI industry, but successfully winning over users, as seen by a nearly four-time jump in its V4-Pro usage.

For comparison, the weighted average input price of the newly launched GPT-5.5 Pro is US$30 (HK$235) per million tokens, representing more than 700 times the price difference between the two models.

Other prevailing AI models like Anthropic Claude Opus, Gemini 3.1 Pro offer output prices ranging from US$12 to US$25 per million tokens, far higher than 6 yuan of DeepSeek-V4-Pro and 2 yuan of its low-cost model DeepSeek-V4-Flash.

For domestic peers, Alibaba (9988)'s Qwen-3.6-Plus features an input price of 2 yuan per million tokens, while Zhipu (2513) offers 6 yuan per million tokens.