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INNOVATION

DeepSeek's 75pc discount rocks the AI price war

INNOVATION
46 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The stellar Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek further intensifies the price war despite the pressure on computing power costs in the AI industry, offering a 75 percent price slash.

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After launching the newest model V4 last Friday, DeepSeek unveiled a promotion of 25 percent of its original price for the high-level DeepSeek-V4-Pro model, bringing its input price from 1 yuan to 0.25 yuan per million tokens - the lowest among global prominent AI models.

DeepSeek’s aggressive price cuts - building on its already low costs - are rattling the AI industry, but successfully winning over users, as seen by a nearly four-time jump in its V4-Pro usage.

For comparison, the weighted average input price of the newly launched GPT-5.5 Pro is US$30 (HK$235) per million tokens, representing more than 700 times the price difference between the two models.

Other prevailing AI models like Anthropic Claude Opus, Gemini 3.1 Pro offer output prices ranging from US$12 to US$25 per million tokens, far higher than 6 yuan of DeepSeek-V4-Pro and 2 yuan of its low-cost model DeepSeek-V4-Flash.

For domestic peers, Alibaba (9988)'s Qwen-3.6-Plus features an input price of 2 yuan per million tokens, while Zhipu (2513) offers 6 yuan per million tokens.

DeepSeekAIprice war

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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