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Global AI debt issuance to top $500 billion in 2026, Morgan Stanley says

FINANCE
17 mins ago
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AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

Morgan Stanley forecasts AI-related global debt issuance to more than double to nearly US$570 billion (HK$4.46 trillion) in 2026, pointing to rising bond supply and credit market activity as hyperscalers turn to alternative funding sources to meet massive AI-driven capex needs.

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Here are some details:

  • Tech companies that have long relied on strong cash flows are increasingly turning to debt financing as investment needs surge

  • Morgan Stanley estimates AI-related global debt issuance stood at nearly US$236 billion as of May 31, 2026, fourfold more than the same period last year

  • Hyperscalers Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta are expected to spend US$700 billion in outlays this year

  • Morgan Stanley expects issuance to ramp in second half of 2026, as hyperscaler capex surpasses US$1 trillion in 2027

  • “Hyperscalers have been broadening their investor base through non-USD issuance,” the brokerage said

  • “Fundamental (economic) backdrop remains strong, but for now we think (bond) price action is being mostly driven by supply expectations,” Morgan Stanley added

  • Financing for chip companies, which is seeing an uptick in public and private markets, is shifting to shorter-term deals that are fully repaid over time - Morgan Stanley

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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