China's multispectral AI firm HQVT Technology kicks off $613mln HK IPO

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Shenzhen HQVT Technology kicked off bookbuilding of its initial public offering in Hong Kong, aiming to rasie HK$613 million.
The multispectral artificial intelligence technology enterprise plans to offer 85.16 million H shares priced at HK$7.2 per share.
Each board lot includes 500 shares, requiring a minimum investment of HK$3,636.3.
The company is expected to debut on June 22.