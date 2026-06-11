China's multispectral AI firm HQVT Technology kicks off $613mln HK IPO

Shenzhen HQVT Technology kicked off bookbuilding of its initial public offering in Hong Kong, aiming to rasie HK$613 million.

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The multispectral artificial intelligence technology enterprise plans to offer 85.16 million H shares priced at HK$7.2 per share.

Each board lot includes 500 shares, requiring a minimum investment of HK$3,636.3.

The company is expected to debut on June 22.