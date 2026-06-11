logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's multispectral AI firm HQVT Technology kicks off $613mln HK IPO

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS

Shenzhen HQVT Technology kicked off bookbuilding of its initial public offering in Hong Kong, aiming to rasie HK$613 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The multispectral artificial intelligence technology enterprise plans to offer 85.16 million H shares priced at HK$7.2 per share.

Each board lot includes 500 shares, requiring a minimum investment of HK$3,636.3.

The company is expected to debut on June 22.

IPOAIChinaHQVT Technology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI logo is reflected on the screen of a smartphone with the ChatGPT website displayed on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. AFP
OpenAI expects to go public 'within the next year,' the Information reports
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Seven dead in blast in China's Guangxi region
CHINA
1 hour ago
Oracle logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Oracle's AI spending blows past estimates, raising worries over growing debt
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Canada introduces legislation to ban social media for children under 16, regulate AI chatbots
WORLD
2 hours ago
File Photo: A truck carrying rare earth travels towards Lynas Corp's Mount Weld processing plant, northeast of Perth, in Western Australia, August 23, 2019. Picture taken August 23. REUTERS/Melanie Burton/File Photo/File Photo
US business group says some critical minerals are 'nearly unobtainable' from China
FINANCE
13 hours ago
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Amazon secures US$17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp
INNOVATION
13 hours ago
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, an investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing. AP
Stocks weigh as foreign investors pull US$27 bln out of emerging market portfolios in May
FINANCE
13 hours ago
SpaceX logo, the word "IPO", and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Why the blockbuster SpaceX IPO may spell more bad news for crypto
WORLD
15 hours ago
A sign of Antchain, the blockchain technology branch under Ant Group, is seen at Ant Group's booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 8, 2021. REUTERS
Ant International raises US$1 billion to revive Ant Group's Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Xi's state visit to Pyongyang, North Korea, June 8, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea, China claim wins from Xi visit, but limits remain
CHINA
18 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
11 hours ago
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.