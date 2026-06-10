Amazon secures US$17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp

Amazon.com has secured a US$17.5 billion (HK$137.15 billion) loan from lenders including Citibank, the tech giant said, as it ramps up spending on AI infrastructure.

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The lenders also include BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC (0005) and Wells Fargo, Amazon said in a filing dated June 8, adding that the funding is for general corporate purposes.

Big Tech companies, including Alphabet and Meta, have signaled that spending on AI would not slow down, with combined outlays now set to surpass US$700 billion this year, up from about US$600 billion previously.

To finance their AI build-outs, some of the world’s largest technology companies are tapping debt markets and raising equity, marking a shift from relying mainly on cash reserves to fund expansion.

Meta in October filed for its largest bond offering ever of up to US$30 billion, while Alphabet last month disclosed its plans to sell Japanese yen-denominated bonds for the first time.

Amazon’s latest agreement is for a delayed draw term loan facility, which means it can withdraw amounts as needed instead of receiving the entire amount upfront.

Earlier this week, Amazon filed for a five-part debt offering in Canada for up to C$14 billion (HK$78.8 billion).

Reuters