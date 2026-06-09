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Apple failed to make its AI tool to comply to EU regulations, EU Commission says

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Apple decided not to roll out its new Siri AI tool in the European Union after it had unsuccessfully requested to be exempted of interoperability obligations for the tool, a spokesperson for the EU Commission said on Tuesday.

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"The decision not to roll out Siri AI in the EU is Apple's and Apple's only," spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels.

"Apple was simply unable to develop interoperability solutions that meet essential EU privacy and security standards," Regnier said.

"Instead of trying to find a suitable compliance solution, Apple simply made a request to the European Commission to be exempted from their interoperability obligations. That's not an option."

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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