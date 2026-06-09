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INNOVATION

Apple's AI Siri will be held back by aging devices, Morgan Stanley says

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1 hour ago
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Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Apple’s newly introduced AI Siri will have limited use across much of the company’s install base because older iPhones lack the capabilities to run advanced AI features, Morgan Stanley said in a research note on Tuesday.

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More than 850 million iPhones are incapable of running basic Apple Intelligence queries, and more than 1.3 billion iPhones cannot use advanced Siri features, the brokerage said.

The long-delayed Siri overhaul was the centrepiece of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, with the world’s most valuable smartphone maker betting on the feature to keep pace with rivals including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude.

Selling hardware on the strength of software is challenging, Morgan Stanley cautioned, even as AI accessibility ranks among the leading drivers of smartphone upgrades.

Siri AI is available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 models or later, according to Apple’s website.

The bottleneck for the upgraded Siri and AI tools comes down to chip architecture and memory. Users need 12 GB of unified memory to run the most advanced Siri features, owing to the volume of on-device processing that Apple Intelligence requires, the brokerage said.

Reuters

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