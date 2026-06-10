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INNOVATION

OpenAI weighs leasing Ohio data center with Nvidia backing, The Information reports

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A woman poses for pictures in front of the OpenAI logo at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo
A woman poses for pictures in front of the OpenAI logo at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo

OpenAI is in talks to lease a proposed 10-gigawatt data center campus on federal land in Ohio, in a deal that could include financial backing from Nvidia, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

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Here are some details:

  • The campus could cost at least US$500 billion (HK$3.9 trillion) to build, based on current prices for chips, labour, power and other inputs, the report said.

  • OpenAI would control the equipment at the facility under a 20-year lease, with payments starting once operations begin; the first phase is expected in 2028, the report added.

  • The facility, among the largest of its kind, would be developed by SB Energy, a unit of SoftBank, on Department of Energy land in southern Ohio.

  • Nvidia is expected to supply hardware in the facility and provide a financial guarantee for OpenAI’s lease and SB Energy’s financing, according to the report.

  • Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment outside regular business hours.

  • Earlier this year, the ChatGPT maker paused its proposed ‘Stargate’ data centre project in the UK, citing regulatory hurdles and high energy costs.

  • Separately, Apollo and Blackstone are financing a US$35 billion AI capacity expansion for Anthropic using Broadcom chips, Reuters reported this week.

Reuters

OpenAIOhioNvidiadata centerAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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