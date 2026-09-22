Numbers gives Lor something to think about

Frankie Lor Fu-chuen had a chuckle after Numbers’ first trial of the season, but not because of the clock.

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The surprise was where last season’s Hong Kong Derby runner-up found himself: in front over 1,200 meters.

Numbers is no stranger to racing prominently in trials and on race day, but seeing him naturally take up the running over the sprint distance was a different look as the five-year-old builds toward a return in November’s Group 3 Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse (1,800m).

“Yes,” Lor said when asked if he was happy with the trial. “But I can’t believe after jumping he still can lead. The jockey [Derek Leung Ka-chun] came back and said, ‘No one wanted to go to the lead, so that’s why I go by myself,’ but you can see the time was not fast.”

Numbers stopped the clock in a slow 1:11.95, but Lor was more interested in the way he went about his work and the impression he has made returning this season.

“He looks better than last season,” Lor said. “We just hope he can keep improving.”

With Romantic Warrior now retired, Numbers has the opportunity to become one of Hong Kong’s leading middle-and staying-distance horses.

His four-year-old season already suggested he belongs at that level, after he finished second in the Hong Kong Derby before going down narrowly to Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 Champions & Chater Cup over 2,400 meters.

The Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse will be the first checkpoint before Lor decides which path to take into December’s Hong Kong International Races, either the Hong Kong Cup over 2,000m or the Hong Kong Vase over 2,400m

“You know, with Romantic Warrior not around, plenty more overseas horses will come to the International Races,” Lor told The Standard recently. “So, we need to think about which way should be more easy.”